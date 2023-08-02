Pronghorn hunting licenses have plummeted in North Dakota following one of the harshest winters in recent memory, similar to a scenario that occurred in the state earlier this century.

The Game and Fish Department is making 420 licenses available in eight units for the fall hunt. That's nearly a 79% drop from the 1,970 licenses offered in 17 units last year.

“A limited season with a very conservative harvest strategy will be held to provide hunter opportunity while encouraging population growth,” Big Game Management Supervisor Bruce Stillings said.

Game and Fish halted pronghorn hunting from 2010-13 to allow the animals to recover following a string of harsh winters in the late 2000s that decimated herds of the animals that resemble the African antelope. Hunting resumed in 2014 with 250 licenses -- a far cry from the 6,000 that had been issued in 2007, the last hunt before the bad winters.

The pronghorn population slowly rebounded as the 2010s wore on, with licenses seeing a corresponding rise; they surpassed 1,000 in 2018 and reached the recent high point of nearly 2,000 last year.

But the department's annual summer aerial survey of pronghorn habitat in western North Dakota this year indicated a 40% drop in population from 2022.

The fawn-to-doe ratio of 43 fawns per 100 does was the second-lowest on record since 1950, according to Stillings.

“Significant snowfall fell in early November and winter conditions persisted into April, putting extreme stress on pronghorn,” he said. “Losses due to malnutrition were significant based on results from our aerial survey. Fawns and older adults are age classes impacted the most during extreme winter conditions.”

The buck-to-doe ratio of 30 bucks per 100 does remains stable and at population objectives, according to Stillings. He also said that habitat conditions are excellent following above-normal winter and summer moisture, which provides ample resources for pronghorn. But the population isn't out of the woods yet.

“Future population recovery will be dependent on upcoming winter conditions and fawning success in 2024,” Stillings said. “Pronghorn fawn production was the second-lowest on record following one of the most extreme winters on record.”

A reprieve from devastating drought that the region experienced in 2020-21 should help pronghorn by improving the animals' body condition heading into the winter, according to Stillings.

"It most definitely is a plus that habitat conditions are excellent right now and gives pronghorn the best chance heading into winter and preparing for fawning in 2024," he said.

Drought has been slowly expanding as the summer wears on, however. Nearly all of northwestern North Dakota is either in moderate drought or abnormally dry, but the southwest is not in any drought category, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Hunting units 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B, 4A, 4C, 5A and 7A will be open this year. The remaining units will be closed because low numbers of animals aren't able to support a harvest, according to Game and Fish. The units that are open are in the southwestern corner of the state, where drought has not yet emerged.

Each unit will once again have a season that is split into an early bow-only portion, and a later gun/bow season.

The bow-only portion is Sept. 1-24, with hunting beginning at noon on opening day. Anyone who draws a license can hunt pronghorn with a bow in the unit printed on the license.

From Oct. 6-22, hunters who still have a valid license can use legal firearms or archery equipment, and again must stay in the assigned unit. Hunting the first day begins at noon.

Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply for a pronghorn license. Pronghorn hunting is extremely popular. Nearly 16,500 people applied for a license last year; that equates to about eight applications for every available license.

Hunters who have accumulated bonus points and choose not to apply this year will not lose their points, but they will not earn a point for next year. However, hunters who do not want a license in 2023 have the option to purchase a bonus point on the application.

Applicants can apply online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

The pronghorn license fee is $30 for ages 16 and older, and $10 for hunters younger than 16. Applicants must be at least 12 years old by the end of the calendar year. The application deadline is Aug. 9.