Pronghorn hunting licenses issued

North Dakota’s pronghorn hunting license lottery has been held, with individual results available on the state Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov.

A total of 1,790 licenses were available in 15 units, and 16,248 applications, including 689 gratis, were received. All licenses were issued.

The number of available licenses was up 35% from last year. An annual summer survey indicated a 6% increase in pronghorn numbers, on top of a 4% rise last year. The population has been steadily rebounding from a string of harsh winters in the late 2000s that decimated herds and prompted state wildlife officials to ban hunting of the animals from 2010 to 2013.

The bow-only portion of this year’s season is from noon on Sept. 4 through Sept. 27. Eligible hunters can use guns or bows from noon on Oct. 2 through Oct. 18.

