Program recognizes top student archers despite state tourney cancellation

The North Dakota National Archery in the Schools Program has come up with a way to recognize the state's top student archers, despite the state tournament in Minot being canceled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

About 1,000 archers in grades 4-12 were expected to convene for the tournament, which the state Game and Fish Department said was called off following federal guidelines to limit large gatherings of people.

The annual tournament features team and individual competition in elementary, middle school and high school divisions. It includes awards, prizes and college scholarships, and the top archers qualify for nationals, which also were canceled this year.

The backup plan in case the live state tournament was canceled due to weather was for a virtual tournament -- having schools conduct tournaments in their gyms, with coaches entering scores online. But that, too, was not possible due to social distancing, State NASP Coordinator Jeff Long said.

Instead, coaches were allowed to select any score shot by an archer at a previously conducted local NASP tournament and enter those scores for their student archers.