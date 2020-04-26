Program recognizes top student archers despite state tourney cancellation

The North Dakota National Archery in the Schools Program has come up with a way to recognize the state's top student archers, despite the state tournament in Minot being canceled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
About 1,000 archers in grades 4-12 were expected to convene for the tournament, which the state Game and Fish Department said was called off following federal guidelines to limit large gatherings of people.
The annual tournament features team and individual competition in elementary, middle school and high school divisions. It includes awards, prizes and college scholarships, and the top archers qualify for nationals, which also were canceled this year.
The backup plan in case the live state tournament was canceled due to weather was for a virtual tournament -- having schools conduct tournaments in their gyms, with coaches entering scores online. But that, too, was not possible due to social distancing, State NASP Coordinator Jeff Long said.
Instead, coaches were allowed to select any score shot by an archer at a previously conducted local NASP tournament and enter those scores for their student archers.
“There were more than 25 local bull's-eye and 3D tournaments completed in North Dakota before schools and facilities were shut down,” Long said. “The coaches were given a window of time to enter their scores, and then we verified the results. We felt it was important to recognize the students and instructors for the time and effort they put into this program.”
Oakes students claimed top honors in the high school, middle school and elementary bull's-eye divisions.
The overall male winner was New Rockford-Sheyenne archer Koven Walford. Griggs County Central student Rylee Suhr claimed the top spot in the female division.
Archers also were scored in an NASP 3D Challenge tournament.
Oakes students again claimed top honors in the high school, middle school and elementary divisions.
Overall male and female winners were Clancey Zimbelman, of Oakes, and Danica Onchuck, of Hankinson.
Full results can be found on the Game and Fish website, at gf.nd.gov. The North Dakota Youth Archery Advisory Council contributed $20,000 in college scholarships to the top five overall scorers in both boys and girls divisions.
