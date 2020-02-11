Pro anglers give back by hooking kids on fishing

Kris Walcker considers himself fortunate to have had a father who trusted him with the family fishing boat when he was growing up. JR Carter has fond childhood memories of fishing with his grandfather.

“Those were good times spent with family, even if we weren’t catching fish,” said Carter, 33, of Mandan. “I probably remember skipping rocks more than catching fish.”

But fishing became ingrained in him, as it did in Walcker, 40, of Minot, who said he appreciated the faith his father had in him to properly and safely use the boat.

“That’s where I kind of went in my own direction, to pursue (fishing) even farther, over and above what his level was, a weekend angler,” he said.

Both Walcker and Carter grew up to become successful professional anglers on the premier Cabela’s National Walleye Tour. They’re competitors but also friends. For the past three years, they’ve teamed up for seminars to try to pass along their love of the sport to the next generation -- particularly to those kids who might not have a mentor like they did.