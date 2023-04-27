The U.S. Forest Service will conduct prescribed burning on the Sheyenne National Grassland in southeastern North Dakota during the first two weeks of May, weather permitting.

The Forest Service will communicate with area fire departments, emergency management and law enforcement prior to any burning. Signs indicating “prescribed burns ahead” will be posted on nearby roadways and trails.

Prescribed burns are used to maintain and restore native plant communities and wildlife habitat, as well as mitigate invasive species.

For more information contact Grasslands Assistant Fire Management Officer Zac Thompson at 605-374-3592.