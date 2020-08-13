You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PLOTS Guide available online

PLOTS Guide available online

{{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Private Land Open To Sportsmen Guide for 2020 is now available online at the agency's website.

Free printed PLOTS guides will be available in mid-August at most license vendors and other locations throughout the state. They are not available by mail.

The PLOTS program pays landowners who agree to keep their property open to public hunting. PLOTS land is marked by yellow inverted triangular signs. License fees paid by hunters fund the program. 

The guide features about 800,000 PLOTS acres, which are subject to change. Game and Fish will update PLOTS map sheets weekly on its website, gf.nd.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Virtual Reality Travel Sees A Surge In Popularity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News