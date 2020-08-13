PLOTS Guide available online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Private Land Open To Sportsmen Guide for 2020 is now available online at the agency's website.

Free printed PLOTS guides will be available in mid-August at most license vendors and other locations throughout the state. They are not available by mail.

The PLOTS program pays landowners who agree to keep their property open to public hunting. PLOTS land is marked by yellow inverted triangular signs. License fees paid by hunters fund the program.

The guide features about 800,000 PLOTS acres, which are subject to change. Game and Fish will update PLOTS map sheets weekly on its website, gf.nd.gov.

