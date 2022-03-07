Plans outlined for repairing Theodore Roosevelt National Park road

National Park Service officials say it will take two years to repair several miles of failed roadway in western North Dakota's Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Park officials recently outlined proposed plans for a 6-mile project on the South Unit scenic drive, near Medora. The project has $39 million of federal money from the Great American Outdoors Act, which aims to address deferred maintenance in national parks and other outdoor sites.

About 4 miles of the scenic drive has been closed since May 2019 due to slumping, sinkholes and road movement. Reconstruction will encompass about 6 miles due to "numerous signs of failure," said acting park Superintendent Angie Richman.

Initial construction work could begin as soon as late fall. Full construction will last two years and wrap up by fall or winter of 2024.

The project will temporarily close the road from the scenic loop junction near Peaceful Valley Ranch to the Old East Entrance Station parking area, encompassing the Scoria Point and Badlands overlooks.

The Old East Entrance and Ridgeline Nature trailheads will be closed during the work. The former's parking area will be the turnaround point for traffic during construction.

Construction traffic entering the park is to come from Exit 24 on Interstate 94 to the intersection of Pacific Avenue and East River Road in Medora, to avoid the tourist town's bustling downtown area. That traffic also will not be allowed on East River Road north of the project's starting point, as well as the rest of the scenic loop.

The reconstructed roadway will follow a similar alignment to the original road, but will be supported with seven retaining walls, according to Chad Sexton, the park's geographic information systems analyst and management assistant. The retaining walls will be installed adjacent to the road where there are landslides and unstable slopes, he said.

Drainage improvements include underground inlets, culverts, and curb and gutter to carry away stormwater, he said. The Badlands' erosive geology requires constant maintenance.

The project also will rehabilitate a few large, stone-arch culverts of "historical significance," Sexton said.

Five parking areas will be reconstructed and modified with expanded walkways, bench seating and wayside exhibits, he said. Four other roadside pull-outs will be repaved, too.

Other road projects include asphalt work to begin in May for the park's North and South Unit campgrounds and paved roads.

Park officials don't anticipate that work causing "really any undue effects to visitors," Sexton said. There may be pilot cars at times, he added.

The park had more than 802,000 visitors last year, the most since 1978, according to a December 2021 report.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

