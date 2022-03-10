Pheasant food plot seed available

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is offering free seed for the 2022 growing season to landowners interested in planting wildlife food plots for pheasants.

The agency is offering a seed mix that provides increased plant diversity, including flowering plants from spring through fall, which will attract insects, the major food of pheasant chicks. The mix also will provide needed cover during spring and summer, as well as a winter food source, according to Kevin Kading, the department's private land section leader.

Landowners participating in the promotion are encouraged to allow reasonable public access. They can't charge a fee for hunting.

Game and Fish will provide enough seed to cover up to a 5-acre planting at no cost to the landowner. The deadline to sign up is April 1. Seed will be available in April at Game and Fish offices in Bismarck, Jamestown, Devils Lake, Harvey, Dickinson, Williston and Riverdale.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0