People attending Game and Fish rules hearing asked to call ahead

People planning to attend a North Dakota Game and Fish Department public hearing on proposed changes to administrative rules are asked to contact the agency at 701-328-6300 by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The department wants to plan for the number of attendees so it can maintain physical distancing at the June 18 hearing. It's at 1:15 p.m. at the agency’s main office in Bismarck.

The proposed changes can be found on the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov. A copy of the proposed rules also may be requested by calling 701-328-6305 or emailing ndgf@nd.gov. Written or oral comments on the proposed rules must be received by June 28 to be considered.

