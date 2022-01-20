Participation urged for hunter surveys

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is urging participation in the hunter surveys the agency sends out to gather information it uses to help manage the state’s wildlife populations.

Thousands of surveys are sent out annually, to randomly selected hunters. They help officials determine such things as license numbers for upcoming seasons.

“We survey hunters about their hunting activity because understanding how many animals were removed from the population is a really important ecological piece of information,” said Chad Parent, who coordinates the surveys.

