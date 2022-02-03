 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parks grant program deadlines extended

The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department has extended the application window and project completion deadline for the Park District Facility Renovation Grant program.

The application window will now close March 15, with an anticipated grant awards announcement on April 4. Grant recipients will now have until June 30, 2025, to complete their projects.

Previously submitted grant applications are still valid. They can be amended before March 15. For more information, go to https://www.parkrec.nd.gov/.

