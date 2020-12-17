Parks and Rec announces 2021 outdoors challenges

The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department next year is bringing back the statewide Adventure Challenge and unveiling a statewide 12 Months-12 Hikes Challenge.

Participants in the Adventure Challenge travel to state parks. The top 100 who have completed the most adventures win a Parks & Recreation patch. Additional prizes include 2022 annual permits, free camping nights and state merchandise.

The 12 Months-12 Hikes Challenge is an expansion of the program run at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park for the last five years. The statewide challenge includes 20 qualifying trails at 12 state parks. Each month of 2021, participants will have a two-week time period to hike one of the qualifying trails. Those who complete the challenge earn a medal and have a chance at prizes.

"This is a great opportunity for someone who is new to state parks or those visitors returning to learn more about what we have to offer and the incredible opportunities we have across the state," Parks & Recreation Director Andrea Travnicek said.

People can pick one challenge or take on both. More information is at parkrec.nd.gov/challenges.

