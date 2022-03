The sale and distribution of tags for North Dakota’s paddlefish snagging season has changed this year.

Paddlefish tags are available for purchase online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov, and during normal business hours at Game and Fish offices in Bismarck, Dickinson and Williston.

Snaggers buying tags online should allow for a few days delivery through the mail. The season opens Sunday, May 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0