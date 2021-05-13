'Overshoots' provide rare birding opportunities

Eager to build the yard list up to respectable numbers, this birder was checking every appearance of crowned sparrows coming into the feeder. This brilliant-colored male stuck out to the keen observer. The golden-crowned sparrow is quite similar to our familiar white-crowned sparrow with a mostly gray body, long tail and elongated shape. However, instead of the flashy alternating crown stripes of black and white, this bird sports a bold jet-black cap with a contrasting central gold crown stripe.

A friend was in town on business and contacted me. Are you aware of a golden-crowned sparrow in town? Really, WHERE?! I secured permission to visit the yard and we enjoyed the steady diet of birds including the star of the show posing for photos. After a good talk we both returned to our routines.

Little did my friend know he would see TWO new additions to his decades-old state list of birds this day. Midafternoon, yet another alert came across Ebird from Mandan. We were both shocked at what we heard. Time was of the essence as there was a 4 p.m. return trip required for the businessman. A quick drive across the river, and a warm invitation put this businessman yards away from one of the gaudiest birds to grace the plates of a bird guide, a male painted bunting!