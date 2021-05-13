'Overshoots' provide rare birding opportunities

As a seasoned birdwatcher of 25 years, May has always been my month of choice. Many of the males are in their very bright showy alternate plumage, as we call it, to show off to the females. In addition, the spring migration is much more compact, allowing for a great variety of birds to be observed in a short time.
In the great instinct to wing their way north as soon as possible, some individuals go way beyond the normal range and habitats and completely overshoot their mark. Here in Bismarck-Mandan last week, we had great examples of these overshoots.
Upon checking my email on a Monday morning, a report of a bright reddish pink male summer tanager came through Ebird from a homeowner north of Turtle Lake. The homeowner was more than happy to share the find, and was open to have others visit the house. Those who made the trek had the wonderful experience of viewing the bird fly-catching as well as nibbling on suet just yards away from eager birders. The bird remained at the location five days before departing.
However, the excitement had not subsided before the next news flash hit the press! I received a text from a friend of mine with a photo, “There is definitely a golden crowned sparrow in my yard!” In south Bismarck, the appearance of this lost bird normally traversing through the redwood forests of California on its way north to the dense forests of the Pacific Northwest was quite the surprise. This is only the eighth report of this species within North Dakota, and the first in 13 years.
Eager to build the yard list up to respectable numbers, this birder was checking every appearance of crowned sparrows coming into the feeder. This brilliant-colored male stuck out to the keen observer. The golden-crowned sparrow is quite similar to our familiar white-crowned sparrow with a mostly gray body, long tail and elongated shape. However, instead of the flashy alternating crown stripes of black and white, this bird sports a bold jet-black cap with a contrasting central gold crown stripe.
A friend was in town on business and contacted me. Are you aware of a golden-crowned sparrow in town? Really, WHERE?! I secured permission to visit the yard and we enjoyed the steady diet of birds including the star of the show posing for photos. After a good talk we both returned to our routines.
Little did my friend know he would see TWO new additions to his decades-old state list of birds this day. Midafternoon, yet another alert came across Ebird from Mandan. We were both shocked at what we heard. Time was of the essence as there was a 4 p.m. return trip required for the businessman. A quick drive across the river, and a warm invitation put this businessman yards away from one of the gaudiest birds to grace the plates of a bird guide, a male painted bunting!
Those of us, me included who grew up with the Golden Guide to Birds of North America, were very familiar with this species. Profiled on the cover of the guide is an arrangement of three buntings found in North America -- the indigo, lazuli, and centered, the very flashy painted bunting. A bright cobalt blue head, bright crimson red throat and breast, and yellow-green back and wings are as flashy as it gets. The bird feeds on the ground with other sparrows but sticks out like a sore thumb with its bright colors.
This individual bird was the third recorded sighting of a painted bunting for North Dakota, all within the past 20 years. Several dozen very appreciative bird enthusiasts enjoyed the opportunity to observe and capture photos of the bunting; as well the other two overshoots that week.
Rare birds are what make birding so exciting. One never knows what may pass through our world while we are visiting a popular birding destination or maybe even our own backyards. We must have our binoculars and cameras handy when it happens!