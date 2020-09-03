 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Outdoors enthusiasts urged to monitor fire danger

Outdoors enthusiasts urged to monitor fire danger

{{featured_button_text}}

State wildlife officials are urging hunters, anglers and other outdoors enthusiasts to be aware of the daily fire danger index, as hunting seasons and other fall outdoor activities get underway.

Much of the western two-thirds of North Dakota is abnormally dry or in moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map. Much of Burleigh County and part of Morton County is in severe drought.

The National Weather Service issues a daily rural fire danger index to alert the public to conditions that might be conducive to the accidental starting or spreading of fires.

County governments have the authority to penalize violations of burning bans. 

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Virtual Reality Travel Sees A Surge In Popularity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News