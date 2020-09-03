Outdoors enthusiasts urged to monitor fire danger

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State wildlife officials are urging hunters, anglers and other outdoors enthusiasts to be aware of the daily fire danger index, as hunting seasons and other fall outdoor activities get underway.

Much of the western two-thirds of North Dakota is abnormally dry or in moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map. Much of Burleigh County and part of Morton County is in severe drought.

The National Weather Service issues a daily rural fire danger index to alert the public to conditions that might be conducive to the accidental starting or spreading of fires.

County governments have the authority to penalize violations of burning bans.

