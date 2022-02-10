 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Outdoor Heritage Fund accepting grant applications

The North Dakota Industrial Commission is accepting applications through March 1 for the North Dakota Outdoor Heritage Fund Program.

The Legislature established the fund in 2013 to provide grants to support fish and wildlife habitat preservation, outdoor recreation areas, farming and ranching stewardship practices, and access to public and private lands for sportsmen.

Grants are available to state agencies, tribal governments, political subdivisions and nonprofit organizations. Money comes from oil and gas production tax revenue.

For more information and an application, go to http://www.nd.gov/ndic/outdoor-infopage.htm. Questions can be directed to Karlene Fine at 701-328-3722.

