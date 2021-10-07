 Skip to main content
Orders taken for 2022 Outdoors calendar
The Game and Fish Department is taking orders for its 2022 North Dakota Outdoors calendar.

The calendar includes photographs of North Dakota wildlife and scenery, hunting seasons and application date, and sunrise-sunset times and moon phases.

To order online, go to "Buy and Apply" on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. To order by mail, send $4 for each calendar to: Calendar, North Dakota Game and Fish Department, 100 N. Bismarck Expressway, Bismarck, ND 58501-5095. Include a three-line return address with the order.

The calendar is the North Dakota Outdoors magazine’s December issue, so current subscribers will automatically receive it in the mail.

