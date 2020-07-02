Operation Dry Water set this weekend

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is once again participating in the nationally coordinated Operation Dry Water effort to combat boating under the influence.
The agency said the goal is to reduce the number of accidents and deaths associated with alcohol and drug use on state waterways. Friday through Sunday is the national weekend of heightened enforcement and outreach.
For more information, go to http://www.operationdrywater.org/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!