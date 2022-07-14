Operation Dry Water nets 7 violations for boating under the influence

Operation Dry Water, a nationally coordinated effort to educate the public about the dangers of boating under the influence, yielded seven boating under the influence of alcohol violations in North Dakota.

Jackie Lundstrom, state Game and Fish Department’s enforcement division operations supervisor, said the effort over the weekend of July 2-4 was designed for heightened enforcement directed at boating under the influence laws and recreational boater outreach.

Wardens contacted 4,180 boaters and 1,542 vessels and issued 166 citations, most of which were for boating violations.

“Our hope is that this event helps educate boaters about safe boating practices,” Lundstrom said.