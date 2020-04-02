Open burning banned on Oahe Wildlife Management Area

North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department is prohibiting open burning this spring on the Oahe Wildlife Management Area south of Bismarck-Mandan.
The heavily wooded recreation area along the Missouri River is popular with anglers, campers and other outdoor enthusiasts, and it's prone to wildfires before the spring green-up.
Wildlife Resource Management Supervisor Bill Haase said all open burning including campfires is banned until further notice. The use of portable grills is allowed but extreme caution is advised.
The Oahe Wildlife Management Area covers 25 square miles in portions of Burleigh, Emmons and Morton counties. In addition, surrounding areas included in the open burn ban include Kimball Bottoms and Maclean Bottoms managed by the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District, the Desert off-road vehicle area managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Graner Park managed by Morton County Parks.
