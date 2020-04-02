Open burning banned on Oahe Wildlife Management Area

North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department is prohibiting open burning this spring on the Oahe Wildlife Management Area south of Bismarck-Mandan.

The heavily wooded recreation area along the Missouri River is popular with anglers, campers and other outdoor enthusiasts, and it's prone to wildfires before the spring green-up.

Wildlife Resource Management Supervisor Bill Haase said all open burning including campfires is banned until further notice. The use of portable grills is allowed but extreme caution is advised.

