Online hunter education offered

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is offering an online hunter education course for students who will turn at least age 12 on or before Dec. 31.

Education supervisor Marty Egeland said that with most in-person hunter education classes canceled this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, Game and Fish needed to find a way to get students certified for hunter education this year.

“And with most classes held before the deer application deadline, we had to adjust the way we administer our classes,” he said.

The online course is available to students who were already enrolled in classes that were canceled, and also to qualifying students who were not previously enrolled. A 25% discount is offered for taking the online course.

Students who were already enrolled in a 2020 class that was canceled do not have to register again. They will automatically receive an email with instructions to start the online course.