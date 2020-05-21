One online hunter education class left

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has one online hunter education class remaining for students to enroll in and complete prior to the deer gun application deadline, but the class must be completed no later than May 29.

The online hunter education course is for students who will turn at least age 12 on or before Dec. 31. A 25% discount is being offered for the online course. After signing up for the class, students will receive an email with further information and instructions.

Another option for anyone who wants to hunt in North Dakota in 2020 is a one-time exemption called an apprentice license. Individuals who are at least age 12 by the end of the calendar year, and who have not previously had an apprentice license, can apply for one and use that to purchase 2020 licenses without a hunter education number. An apprentice license holder must then complete the official hunter education course before being able to purchase hunting licenses in future years.

