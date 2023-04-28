Youth ages 12-15 are eligible for the free, in-person OHV certification courses that begin on May 31 and run through July 27. Classes are capped at eight students. The registration page and more information is at bit.ly/449W5WI .

North Dakota law requires youth ages 12-15 who do not have a valid driver's license or learner’s permit to take a safety certification class, according to the state Parks and Recreation Department. The certification is needed to legally operate OHVs on land other than their parent's, which includes designated OHV trails and ditches. Courses are funded by the JakeStar foundation.