Oakes dominates archery state tournament

Students from Oakes dominated the recent 2022 National Archery in the Schools state tournament in Minot.

Oakes students claimed top honors in the bull’s-eye high school, middle school and elementary team divisions.

The overall individual male winner was Wahpeton archer Joshua Wiebusch, while Hankinson student Danica Onchuck claimed the top individual spot in the female division.

Oakes students also took first place in the 3-D Challenge high school and middle school team divisions; Mount Pleasant won the elementary team division. Wiebusch was the top male winner; Madison Samuelson from Mount Pleasant was top female. The Mount Pleasant School District is in Rolla.

Layton Jacobson from New Rockford-Sheyenne (bull’s-eye middle school boys), Shayle Zimbelman from Oakes (bull’s-eye middle school girls) and Presley Thompson from Bob Callies (3-D elementary girls) captured first place at the Western Nationals, and as a state North Dakota placed in the Top 10. Bob Callies Elementary School is in Garrison.

More state tournament results are at https://gf.nd.gov/news/5411.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0