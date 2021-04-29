Oakes archers dominate youth state tournament

Student archers from Oakes dominated this year's National Archery in the Schools state tournament.

Oakes students claimed top honors in the high school, middle school and elementary bullseye team divisions, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

The overall individual male winner was Hunter Kamlitz of Oakes, while Gracie Gunderson of Medina claimed the top individual spot in the female division.

School-age archers from across the state participated virtually in the tournament. Archers competed in their own gyms and submitted scores electronically.

The top 10 archers in each division of the bullseye tournament qualify for the national tournament, which also will be held virtually. The top team in each division also qualifies.

The North Dakota Youth Archery Advisory Committee contributed $21,000 in college scholarships to the top five overall scorers in both the boys and girls divisions.

