Northern hawk-owl hangs out in Devils Lake

I had just returned from a trip to see an evening grosbeak that had been visiting a feeder for a few weeks in the eastern part of the state. The continuous onslaught of Alberta clippers every few days had made the road conditions very frustrating for those in the traveling mind. A window had finally opened to sneak through, but the return trip home was more of the same with 25 mph winds keeping my feathered friends in hiding.

After a long winter drive, I was looking forward to retiring for the night and had set my cellphone down on the nightstand when an alert came through. Seems there was a northern hawk-owl sighting near Devils Lake! So much for my relaxing sleep and morning.

Given the very late hour, I was unable to coordinate with any friends but surely, they would all make the try. I set my alarm for 6 a.m., which was way too early to get up on a winter Sunday morning, and tried to get some sleep.

The alarm of course went off too soon, and I gathered my winter gear and headed east on the interstate. After a few hours on backroads winding my way through the snow-covered hills, I got a call from a friend. Where are you? How are the roads? Have you seen it yet? As the conversation ensued, someone else texted that the bird was still present, which lit a fire of excitement for those en route.

I finally passed through the cozy little fishing town and made my way over to the east side Cenex where the bird was hanging out. I don’t mean to kill the suspense, but this was one of my easiest chases ever. After passing the gas station and rounding a curve, I looked ahead to see a black object balancing on the tip of the tallest cottonwood tree in the belt.

Two other birders were parked there snapping photos of the extremely tame boreal species. The piercing yellow eyes of the owl were looking about for any possible daytime snack. The head whipped around 180 degrees in rapid-fire fashion keeping track of the whereabouts of visitors also.

After a few photos, I searched the area for any other winter species for my new 2022 winter bird list. A northern shrike zipped by as they often do, and was soon out of sight. The local cemetery had many raspberry-colored white-winged crossbills devouring on a good cone crop. A surprise was found by another birder there in a Townsend’s solitaire, an unusual visitor from the west. This drab gray robin-size bird with a bright white eye-ring was fluttering about from tree tip to tree tip in search of berries.

The second wave of birders had no luck in finding the owl that had been sitting up so obvious for me hours before. Despite a canvas of the area for two hours, nothing appeared. Eventually they all made their way to the cemetery to pass the time and enjoy the colorful assortment of crossbills, chickadees and the solitaire.

During a discussion on what to do next, a local birding couple was trying to get my attention from another area of the cemetery. We casually made our way over to where they were standing. Imagine our surprise as they pointed out the northern hawk-owl, which had swooped into the protection of spruces just moments before!

What came next was an exciting show between the harassing American crows, common raven, and the very agile and falconlike flight of the northern hawk-owl. It took turns swooping by the birds of black and sitting majestically atop the tallest of spruces. After phone contacts were made, all were able to enjoy this bird of the north.

As quickly as it appeared, the bird was no longer in sight. I got in my car and prepared for a relaxing journey home. As I passed by the Cenex on my way out, there was the bird of the hour back at the original perch a mile away, as it was during my arrival five hours before.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0