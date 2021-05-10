North Dakota's paddlefish snagging season closes early

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department has closed the paddlefish snagging season early to prevent an overharvest of fish.

The state's annual paddlefish season is scheduled during the month of May, but it's often closed early to preserve the resource. This year's closure was effective Sunday.

An additional seven-day snag-and-release season began Monday and runs through this coming Sunday. Snaggers with an unused paddlefish tag can continue snagging but must release all fish. Snaggers who have already used their tag on a harvested paddlefish can't participate. The use or possession of a gaff is prohibited. For additional rules and legal fishing areas, go to https://gf.nd.gov/news/4686.

The snagging season is conducted on the Yellowstone and Missouri rivers in northwestern North Dakota. Last year's season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the difficulty of social distancing for anglers, who often stand shoulder-to-shoulder on the shore.

Williston-based Northstar Caviar cleans anglers' fish in exchange for the roe. Proceeds from caviar sales go to fund paddlefish research and area nonprofits.

