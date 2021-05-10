 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Dakota's paddlefish snagging season closes early
0 comments
top story

North Dakota's paddlefish snagging season closes early

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
paddle2.jpg

Anglers crowd the shore near the confluence of the Missouri and Yellowstone rivers in northwestern North Dakota on the opening day of paddlefish season.

 RACHEL VENTURE, WILLISTON HERALD

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department has closed the paddlefish snagging season early to prevent an overharvest of fish.

The state's annual paddlefish season is scheduled during the month of May, but it's often closed early to preserve the resource. This year's closure was effective Sunday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An additional seven-day snag-and-release season began Monday and runs through this coming Sunday. Snaggers with an unused paddlefish tag can continue snagging but must release all fish. Snaggers who have already used their tag on a harvested paddlefish can't participate. The use or possession of a gaff is prohibited. For additional rules and legal fishing areas, go to https://gf.nd.gov/news/4686.

The snagging season is conducted on the Yellowstone and Missouri rivers in northwestern North Dakota. Last year's season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the difficulty of social distancing for anglers, who often stand shoulder-to-shoulder on the shore.

Williston-based Northstar Caviar cleans anglers' fish in exchange for the roe. Proceeds from caviar sales go to fund paddlefish research and area nonprofits.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News