North Dakota's fall turkey season set

The state is issuing 3,785 hunting licenses for the fall turkey season, 125 more than last year.

Unit 47 in the counties of Eddy, Foster, Kidder, Sheridan, Stutsman and Wells is being reopened to hunting due to an increase in turkeys in the northern part of the unit. Unit 21 in Hettinger and Adams counties will remain closed because of continued low bird numbers.

Fall turkey hunters, including gratis applicants, can apply for a license online through the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. Hunters also can call 800-406-6409. A service fee is added for phone applications.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 2. Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply in the first lottery. Nonresidents can apply for fall turkey licenses that are available following the first lottery.

The fall wild turkey season runs from Oct. 10 through next Jan. 3.

