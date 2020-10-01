North Dakota's 2-day youth pheasant season is this weekend

North Dakota’s two-day youth pheasant hunting season is Saturday and Sunday.
Legally licensed residents and nonresidents age 15 and younger may hunt roosters statewide during the weekend, according to the state Game and Fish Department. An unarmed adult must accompany the youth hunter in the field.
Resident youth hunters, regardless of age, must possess a fishing, hunting and furbearer certificate and general game and habitat license. Nonresident youth hunters from states that provide a reciprocal licensing agreement for North Dakota residents qualify for North Dakota resident licenses. Otherwise, nonresident youth hunters must purchase a nonresident small game license.
Youth age 12 and older need to have passed a certified hunter education course. However, hunters age 12 and older who have not taken the course can receive an apprentice hunter validation, which allows youth to hunt small game for one license year.
Shooting hours are half an hour before sunrise to sunset. The daily bag limit and all other regulations for the regular pheasant season apply. For more information, go to https://gf.nd.gov/regulations/small-combined.
North Dakota's regular pheasant season opens Oct. 10 and continues through next Jan. 3. Pheasant hunting attracts hundreds of thousands of hunters to the state who spend an estimated $60 million in an average year, according to state Tourism Division data.
Roadside surveys conducted in late July and August indicate pheasant numbers are up from last year, according to Game and Fish.
Total pheasants observed per 100 miles are up 38% from last year, though 14% below the 10-year average. Broods per 100 miles are up 30% from last year, but 16% below the 10-year average. Average brood size is up 10% from 2019 and just 5% below the 10-year average.
Survey statistics from southwestern North Dakota -- prime pheasant habitat -- indicated eight broods and 70 pheasants per 100 miles, up from six broods and 41 pheasants in 2019.
