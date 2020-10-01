North Dakota's 2-day youth pheasant season is this weekend

North Dakota’s two-day youth pheasant hunting season is Saturday and Sunday.

Legally licensed residents and nonresidents age 15 and younger may hunt roosters statewide during the weekend, according to the state Game and Fish Department. An unarmed adult must accompany the youth hunter in the field.

Resident youth hunters, regardless of age, must possess a fishing, hunting and furbearer certificate and general game and habitat license. Nonresident youth hunters from states that provide a reciprocal licensing agreement for North Dakota residents qualify for North Dakota resident licenses. Otherwise, nonresident youth hunters must purchase a nonresident small game license.

Youth age 12 and older need to have passed a certified hunter education course. However, hunters age 12 and older who have not taken the course can receive an apprentice hunter validation, which allows youth to hunt small game for one license year.