North Dakota youth pheasant weekend on tap

North Dakota’s two-day youth pheasant season is this weekend.

Legally licensed residents and nonresidents 15 and younger can hunt rooster pheasants statewide Saturday and Sunday. An adult must accompany the youth hunter in the field. The adult may not carry a gun.

Resident youth hunters must possess a fishing, hunting and furbearer certificate, and a general game and habitat license. Nonresident youth hunters from states that provide a reciprocal licensing agreement for North Dakota residents qualify for North Dakota resident licenses. Otherwise, nonresident youth hunters must purchase a nonresident small game license.

Hunters 12 and older need to have passed a certified hunter education course or obtained an apprentice hunter validation, which allows a person to hunt small game for one license year without completing hunter education.

Shooting hours are half an hour before sunrise to sunset. The daily bag limit and all other regulations for the regular pheasant season apply.

