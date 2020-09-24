North Dakota waterfowl seasons set

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota’s 2020 waterfowl season opens Sept. 26 for residents and Oct. 3 for nonresidents.

The season for swans opens Oct. 3 for both residents and nonresidents who have purchased a swan license.

The hunting season for Canada geese will close Dec. 19 in the eastern zone, Dec. 24 in the western zone and Jan. 1 in the Missouri River zone. The season for whitefronts closes Dec. 6, while the season on light geese is open through Jan. 1.

Shooting hours for all geese are a half hour before sunrise to 1 p.m. each day through Oct. 31. Beginning Nov. 1, shooting hours are extended until 2 p.m. each day.

Extended shooting hours for all geese are permitted from a half hour before sunrise to sunset on Saturdays and Wednesdays through Nov. 28, and on Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays from Nov. 29 through the end of each season.

Hunters should refer to the North Dakota 2020-21 Hunting and Trapping Guide for bag limits and further details on the waterfowl season.

