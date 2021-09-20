North Dakota waterfowl hunting season opens Saturday

The hunting season for Canada geese will close Dec. 18 in the Eastern Zone, Dec. 23 in the Western Zone and Dec. 31 in the Missouri River Zone. The season for whitefronts closes Dec. 5, while the season on light geese is open through Dec. 31.

Shooting hours for all geese are half an hour before sunrise to 2 p.m. each day.

Extended shooting hours for all geese are permitted from half an hour before sunrise to sunset on Saturdays and Wednesdays through Nov. 27, and on Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays from Nov. 28 through the end of each season.

The bag limit for Canada geese during the regular season is eight daily and 24 in possession, except in the Missouri River Zone where it's five daily and 15 in possession.

The daily limit on whitefronts is three with nine in possession, and light geese has a daily limit of 50 with no possession limit.

Nonresidents are not allowed to hunt on Game and Fish wildlife management areas or conservation Private Land Open To Sportsmen areas from Oct. 9-15, with the exception of nonresidents hunting on PLOTS land they own.