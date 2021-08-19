North Dakota pronghorn license lottery held

North Dakota’s pronghorn license lottery has been held, and all 1,720 licenses have been issued.

The state Game and Fish Department received 13,909 applications, including 687 gratis applications. Individual results are available at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

The number of available licenses was down slightly from last year. The department's annual survey indicated an 8% decrease in pronghorn numbers from 2020, likely due to drought.

The bow-only portion of this year’s pronghorn season is from noon on Sept. 3 through Sept. 26. Eligible hunters can use guns or bows from noon on Oct. 1 through Oct. 17.

