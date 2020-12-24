North Dakota Parks and Rec launches surveys

The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is using online surveys to help analyze the impact of park properties on local communities and help inform decisions on how properties can be maintained or improved.

The department has launched online surveys for park property visitors and nonvisitors, and will conduct a survey for adjacent community members in January. Survey participants will be selected and sent an invitation. Data will be collected through early February. The department anticipates having a final report in May.

"We want to ensure the department is keeping up with changing needs and offering experiences the public is looking for,” Parks Director Andrea Travnicek said.

For more information, contact the survey administration team through the contact page on the survey website, at NDStateParksSurvey.com, or Lynn Spomer at 701-328-5357 or LSpomer@nd.gov.

