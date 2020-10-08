North Dakota Outdoors calendar orders accepted

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is taking orders for its North Dakota Outdoors calendar.

The calendar includes color photographs of North Dakota wildlife and scenery, sunrise-sunset times and moon phases, and hunting season and application dates for next year.

To order online, go to the "buy and apply" section on the Game and Fish website, at gf.nd.gov, or send $4 per calendar to: Calendar, North Dakota Game and Fish Department, 100 N. Bismarck Expressway, Bismarck, N.D. 58501-5095. Include a three-line return address with the order.

Subscribers to North Dakota Outdoors magazine automatically receive the calendar in the mail, as it is the magazine's December issue.

