North Dakota moose and elk lotteries held

North Dakota’s moose and elk license lotteries have been held.

Hunters can find individual results by going to "My Account" at the state Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov. Successful applicants must pay for their license while there. A 2020-21 general game and habitat license or combination license also is required. 

A total of 21,069 applications were received for elk and 24,027 for moose. There were 16,935 applications for bighorn sheep. 

The bighorn sheep lottery is scheduled in September, after summer population surveys are completed and total licenses are determined. Once the lottery is held, successful applicants will be contacted to select a hunting unit. Five licenses were doled out last year.

Elk, moose and bighorn sheep lottery licenses are issued as once-in-a-lifetime licenses in North Dakota. Hunters are not eligible to apply for that species again if they have received a license in the past.

