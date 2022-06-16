 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota landowners have until July 1 to post electronically

Posted sign

A Slope County landowner warns of "no trespassing, no hunting, no parking & gawking. Is there life after death? Trespass here and find out!!! Private property."

 JACK DURA

North Dakota landowners have until July 1 to post their land electronically for the 2022-23 hunting season.

Landowners can go to My Account on the state Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. The website has instructions and frequently asked questions for landowners and hunters.

Thousands of landowners last year posted nearly 4 million acres of private land electronically through the first system of its kind in the nation.

The 2021 Legislature passed a law for electronic posting that also allows only lawful hunters and anglers to access fenced, unposted land, for hunting and fishing activities only.

The public is able to see the electronically posted land through digital and print maps, at gf.nd.gov/hunting/private-lands#id-posted.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

