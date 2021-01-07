North Dakota honored by Midwest Travel Network

The Midwest Travel Network has named North Dakota its Travel Destination of the Year for 2020.

“This past year was a unique opportunity for North Dakota to show off its uncrowded spaces and wide-open places. That is one of the bright spots we saw in 2020,” Commerce Department Communications Manager Kim Schmidt said.

Midwest Travel Network connects travel writers, bloggers and others to interesting spots so they can share stories of destinations in the Midwest.

“In the past year, we kept seeing a blogger in North Dakota or we’d see conversations on social media talking about ‘I want to go to North Dakota’ and two weeks later we see they’re in North Dakota,” Midwest Travel Network co-owner Sara Broers said.

