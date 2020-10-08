 Skip to main content
North Dakota has new chief game warden

North Dakota has new chief game warden

North Dakota Game and Fish Department Investigations Supervisor Scott Winkelman has been named chief game warden.

Winkelman succeeds longtime chief Robert Timian, who has retired.

Winkelman started his career with the department in 2003 as a district game warden in Bottineau. He relocated to Bismarck in 2007 to work in investigations.

Timian retired Sept. 1 after a 35-year career with the department, the last 16 as chief of enforcement.

