Saturday is the season-opener for hunting of sharp-tailed grouse, Hungarian partridge and ruffed grouse in North Dakota.

Shooting hours are half an hour before sunrise to sunset. Sharptails, ruffed grouse and partridge each has a daily limit of three and a possession limit of 12. All hunters must have a general game and habitat license. Hunters 16 and older also need a small game license.

Hunters are urged to monitor the daily rural fire danger index at bit.ly/45iKW6o for conditions that could be conducive to the accidental start of wildfires.

Hunters can help in the effort to manage upland game birds in North Dakota by collecting feathers from harvested birds and sending in wing envelopes to the state Game and Fish Department. Collecting enough pheasant samples is typically never a problem, but securing enough sharptail grouse and partridge feathers can be, the agency said.

Biologists can use the feathers to determine grouse and partridge sex, age ratios, survival, nesting success, hatch dates and overall production. Hunters can get more information on submitting wing envelopes at bit.ly/483h4fM.

The season runs through next Jan. 7. For more details and regulations go to the Game and Fish website, at gf.nd.gov.

Last year a total of 20,461 grouse hunters harvested 62,640 sharp-tailed grouse, and 19,125 hunters harvested 54,553 Hungarian partridge. Partridge numbers typically aren't high enough in North Dakota for hunters to target the birds. The harvest is mostly incidental, with partridge being shot by hunters who come upon them while pursuing grouse or pheasants.