North Dakota Game and Fish holding spring advisory board meetings
North Dakota Game and Fish holding spring advisory board meetings

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is holding its annual spring advisory board meetings around the state later this month.

The public meetings are held each spring and fall to give North Dakotans an opportunity to talk about outdoors issues with Game and Fish personnel and district advisers. The governor appoints eight Game and Fish advisers to each represent a section of the state and serve as liaisons between the department and the public.

This year's spring meetings are April 19 in Hankinson and Berthold, April 20 in Kulm and Rhame, April 26 in Grassy Butte and Bismarck, and April 27 in Pekin and Devils Lake. Attendance will be limited due to coronavirus pandemic protocol. The meeting in Bismarck also will be livestreamed at gf.nd.gov.

All meetings begin at 7 p.m. local time. Full meeting details can be found at https://gf.nd.gov/news/4639.

