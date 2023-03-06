North Dakota's Game and Fish Department has developed a mobile app that gives outdoors enthusiasts instant access in the field to their licenses, hunting and fishing regulations, and other information.

People can download the app at Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Search NDGF or North Dakota Game and Fish Department. People should then add a profile, said Brian Hosek, the department's business operations manager.

“It’s basically the same account information that you’ve added when using the online services, bringing in your first name, last name, date of birth, and adding that profile to the device,” he said.

Users also can add the profiles of other hunters and anglers in their household to their mobile device.

“We begin the homepage with sunrise, sunset times and some weather forecast information,” Hosek said. “This information is widely searched on our website, so it was important to bring this information over to the device.”

Users can view or download guides, regulations, proclamations and maps through the app, and buy licenses and register watercraft. It uses location services to bring information back to the user.

“It could be hunting units, for example, that you’re based in depending on your location,” Hosek said. “Or it could be contact information for the warden in the area that you’re in, or the location of the closest Game and Fish district office.”

For more information, go to https://gf.nd.gov/mobile-app.