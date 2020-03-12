2020-22 North Dakota fishing regulations set

North Dakota’s 2020-22 fishing proclamation is finalized, with regulations effective April 1, the date new fishing licenses are required.
The regulations are in effect for the next two years.
The 2020-22 North Dakota Fishing Guide has a new look. The 52-page document offers the same information but in a more user-friendly format, according to the state Game and Fish Department.
Anglers can find the guide online at the department website, gf.nd.gov, or at department offices and license vendors throughout the state beginning in mid-March.
The 2020-21 fishing licenses can be purchased online at the Game and Fish website. Resident licenses are available March 15, while nonresident licenses are available April 1.
They'll be bit more expensive this year, due to the 2019 Legislature creating an aquatic nuisance species program fund. Along with an ANS fee on motorized watercraft that went into effect Jan. 1, the state law also establishes a $2 surcharge on each resident fishing license and combination license. There are exceptions for the resident 65 years of age or older license, permanently or totally disabled license, and disabled veteran license. The law also establishes a $3 surcharge on each nonresident fishing license and each nonresident waterfowl license.