2020-22 North Dakota fishing regulations set

They'll be bit more expensive this year, due to the 2019 Legislature creating an aquatic nuisance species program fund. Along with an ANS fee on motorized watercraft that went into effect Jan. 1, the state law also establishes a $2 surcharge on each resident fishing license and combination license. There are exceptions for the resident 65 years of age or older license, permanently or totally disabled license, and disabled veteran license. The law also establishes a $3 surcharge on each nonresident fishing license and each nonresident waterfowl license.