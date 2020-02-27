North Dakota Fishing Hall of Fame seeks nominations

The North Dakota Fishing Hall of Fame in Garrison is seeking nominations.

Anyone may nominate a person or organization they believe has made a significant and lasting contribution to sport fishing in North Dakota.

Inductees will be chosen based upon the nominee’s ethics, leadership and commitment to improving sport fishing in North Dakota, unselfish contributions to the sport, scope of impact on fishing, and overall contribution to the sport or to fisheries management in the state.

Nominations are due by May 1 for this year’s inductees. Nomination forms and additional information can be found on the Hall of Fame website at www.ndfishinghalloffame.org, by emailing kjwitt78@restel.com, or by calling the Garrison CVB at 1-800-799-4242. 

