 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Dakota Fishing Hall of Fame seeks nominations

  • 0

The North Dakota Fishing Hall of Fame in Garrison is seeking nominations for potential 2022 inductees. 

Anyone may nominate a person or organization they believe has made a significant and lasting contribution to sport fishing in North Dakota. Nominations are due by May 1.

Nominees will be chosen based on numerous considerations including ethics, leadership and overall contribution to the sport or to fisheries management in North Dakota.

Nomination forms are available on the Hall of Fame website at www.ndfishinghalloffame.org, or by emailing kjwitt78@restel.com or by calling the Garrison Convention and Visitors Bureau at 1-800-799-4242.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Doug Leier: A look back at 2021

Doug Leier: A look back at 2021

With so many state, national and local news stories wrapping up 2021 and previewing 2022, life in North Dakota’s outdoors can get lost in the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News