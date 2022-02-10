North Dakota Fishing Hall of Fame seeks nominations

The North Dakota Fishing Hall of Fame in Garrison is seeking nominations for potential 2022 inductees.

Anyone may nominate a person or organization they believe has made a significant and lasting contribution to sport fishing in North Dakota. Nominations are due by May 1.

Nominees will be chosen based on numerous considerations including ethics, leadership and overall contribution to the sport or to fisheries management in North Dakota.

Nomination forms are available on the Hall of Fame website at www.ndfishinghalloffame.org, or by emailing kjwitt78@restel.com or by calling the Garrison Convention and Visitors Bureau at 1-800-799-4242.

