North Dakota Fish Challenge launched

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department has launched an initiative aimed at introducing more people to the fun of fishing.

The 2022 North Dakota Fish Challenge is designed to get more people fishing, trying to catch a new species and exploring new waters.

The challenge is to catch a channel catfish, northern pike, yellow perch and smallmouth bass of any size in North Dakota from May 1 through Aug. 15. People who complete the challenge will receive a sticker and a certificate, and be listed on the department's website as a challenge winner.

“People who have never fished don’t think they have time to learn a whole new hobby, don’t have the ability or desire to own a boat and think they need one, and sometimes just simply don’t know what they’re missing,” Game and Fish Department R3 Coordinator Cayla Bendel said. “And some may become so laser-focused on a certain species or expectations of success they have forgotten how cool it is to just catch a fish.”

"R3" stands for recruiting, retaining and reactivating hunters, anglers and recreational shooters.

For more information, go to gf.nd.gov/fish-challenge.

