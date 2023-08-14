Tuesday is opening day for North Dakota’s early Canada goose hunting season.

Closing dates are Sept. 7 in the Missouri River Zone, Sept. 15 in the Western Zone, and Sept. 22 in the Eastern Zone.

Hunting of Canada geese in August and early September is intended to reduce the number of locally breeding geese, which wildlife officials say remains high.

Bag limits and licensing requirements are the same as last year. Full details and a license application form can be found on the state Game and Fish Department website, at gf.nd.gov.

Waterfowl rest areas, closed to hunting during the regular season, are open during the early season. Most land in these areas is private, so hunters may need access permission.

Harvest Information Program certification is required, and beginning Sept. 1 hunters 16 and older need a federal duck stamp. Those who HIP registered to hunt the spring light goose conservation order in North Dakota do not have to register with HIP again, as it is required in each state only once per year.

HIP registration is a cooperative program designed to determine a sample of hunters from which to measure the harvest of migratory birds for management purposes.