North Dakota dove season opens Tuesday

North Dakota dove season opens Tuesday

North Dakota’s dove hunting season opens statewide on Tuesday.

The daily limit is 15 and the possession limit is 45. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset. The season runs through Nov. 29.

All dove hunters must possess a general game and habitat license. In addition, hunters age 16 and older need a small game license.

All hunters must register with the Harvest Information Program prior to hunting. They can do that when buying a license at the state Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov, or by calling 888-634-4798. Those who registered to hunt the spring light goose or August management take/early September Canada goose seasons in North Dakota do not have to register with HIP again, as it is required only once per year.

