North Dakota’s deer bowhunting season opens at noon Friday and runs through next Jan. 7.
Bowhunters can buy a license online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov, or at vendors linked to the department’s online licensing system.
All archery hunters must have a bow tag in possession before hunting. Hunters should plan for the time it takes for the tag to arrive via postal mail, Game and Fish said. The bow tag is mailed the next business day after the license is purchased.
Hunters can refer to the 2023 deer hunting guide at https://gf.nd.gov/regulations/deer for season information and regulations.