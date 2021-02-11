Normal paddlefish season expected

The 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing is difficult, as paddlefish snaggers concentrate in large numbers in a small area, and often stand shoulder to shoulder.

This year's season is scheduled to open May 1 on the Yellowstone and Missouri rivers in northwestern North Dakota, though the plan could change if COVID-19 concerns linger into the spring. The season runs for a month, unless fisheries officials determine too many of the fish are being caught.